Spain handed blow as 27-year-old star leaves 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to injury: Reports

Jose Gaya has left Spain's camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an ankle injury, according to Spanish radio network La Cadena SER.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will commence in Qatar on Sunday (20th November). The Middle East nation will take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in the first match of the competition.

Preparations are in full swing, with several teams already training in Qatar to acclimatize to the weather. Some participants are playing friendly matches to get themselves ready for the event.

Spain notably locked horns with Jordan in Amman in such a warm-up game on Thursday (17th November). They beat the Middle East nation 3-1 in the match and look to be in good shape ahead of the World Cup.

However, La Roja have been dealt a major blow just days before their World Cup opener. According to the aforementioned source, Gaya has been forced to leave the squad due to an injury.

The left-back, who has played 10 La Liga matches for Valencia this term, is said to be nursing an ankle injury. While the issue is reportedly not serious, he has been left with no choice but to withdraw from the squad as the matches come thick and fast.

It now remains to be seen who will take Gaya's place in Spain's squad for the World Cup. La Cadena SER has tipped Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso as the favorites to earn a call-up.

It is worth noting that Gaya was not involved in Spain's friendly against Jordan on Thursday. The 27-year-old will be devastated to leave the squad just days before they begin their World Cup campaign.

La Roja will face Costa Rice in their first match of the competition on Wednesday (23rd November). They will also go up against Germany and Japan in their group.

How have Balde and Alonso fared ahead of the FIFA World Cup?

There are already seven Barcelona players in Enrique's squad for the FIFA World Cup. Another Blaugrana star could join the Spain roster, with Balde and Alonso tipped as options to replace Gaya.

Balde has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season. The 19-year-old provided three assists for his teammates in those matches.

Alonso, on the other hand, has clocked 853 minutes of playing time for the Catalans this term. He has found the back of the net once for the club since joining them on a free transfer in the summer.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes