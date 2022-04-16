Spanish journalist claims Serie A giants are interested in signing Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric this summer. The 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Spanish journalist Sergio Santos, Luka Modric has received offers from Juventus and a Qatari club, who are keen to sign the midfielder on a Bosman move.

Juventus are going through a transition phase under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, during which they were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Villarreal. The club are also sitting in fourth place in the Serie A table, nine points behind league leaders AC Milan with just six games to play.

The Serie A giants are therefore expected to make some statement signings during the summer transfer window to boost their chances of competing for the league title next season.

The performances of Juventus' midfielders have been a major source of concern for the club this season. They signed Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo last summer and Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach during the January transfer window.

Massimiliano Allegri could therefore look to sign an experienced ball-playing midfielder this summer to add stability and creativity to his midfield.

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 in a deal worth £30 million. He endured a dismal debut campaign with Los Blancos and was voted the worst signing of the season by Spanish news outlet Marca.

The Croatian, however, overcame his difficult start to life in the Spanish capital. He has developed into one of the best midfielders of his generation during his time with Real Madrid.

Modric has helped the Spanish giants win three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles. He has scored 31 goals and provided 70 assists in 428 appearances for the club.

The 36-year-old has been a crucial member of Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up this season. Reports suggest Real Madrid are eager to extend the midfielder's contract.

Modric has just over two months remaining on his deal. Juventus could therefore attempt to take advantage of his contract situation by persuading him to take on a new challenge as he enters the twilight stages of his career.

Real Madrid view AS Monaco star as a potential replacement for Juventus target Luka Modric

Real Madrid have spent the last couple of transfer windows identifying, signing, and developing long-term replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The duo have been stalwarts in midfield for the Spanish side over the years, but are approaching the latter stages of their respective careers.

Los Blancos signed French sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes last summer. The teenager is seen as a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have identified French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as their top transfer target. The 22-year-old has quickly become one of the hottest properties in world football thanks to his consistent performances for AS Monaco over the last couple of seasons.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid is fully CONFIDENT of signing Tchouameni due to negotiations in recent weeks, they’re current favorites to secure his signing. #rmalive | Real Madrid is fully CONFIDENT of signing Tchouameni due to negotiations in recent weeks, they’re current favorites to secure his signing. @AndiOnrubia 🚨🚨| Real Madrid is fully CONFIDENT of signing Tchouameni due to negotiations in recent weeks, they’re current favorites to secure his signing. @AndiOnrubia #rmalive https://t.co/YQAgAY1Da8

Tchouameni's ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder and as a defensive midfielder make him the ideal transfer target for Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly view him as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. The club could be open to the prospect of parting ways with the Juventus target if they sign Tchouameni.

