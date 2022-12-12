Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz sent home from 2022 FIFA World Cup after criticism from Lionel Messi: Reports

Spanish official Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been sent home from the FIFA World Cup after criticism from Argentina icon Lionel Messi.

The 45-year-old took charge of the highly controversial quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands.

The match was marred by questionable officiating from Lahoz, who brandished 18 yellow cards and one red card throughout the night.

Alongside this, the Spanish referee added 10 minutes of added time at the end of the second half.

Argentina and Lionel Messi were bemused by Lahoz's decision, and the Netherlands struck a last-gasp 90+11th-minute equalizer.

La Albiceleste still prevailed after beating Oranje 4-3 on penalties.

However, Lahoz's performance was lambasted, including by Lionel Messi, who said:

"I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this. It cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task."

Oluwashina Okeleji @oluwashina #ARG goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez slams ‘useless’ ref Antonio Mateu Lahoz and tells #NED manager Louis van Gaal to ‘keep his mouth shut’🫣 #ARG goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez slams ‘useless’ ref Antonio Mateu Lahoz and tells #NED manager Louis van Gaal to ‘keep his mouth shut’🫣https://t.co/q4YXkX8hAv

It seems that FIFA have heeded the advice of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

According to Carrusel Deportivo, Lahoz is heading home after his disappointing officiating of Argentina's win over the Netherlands.

Lahoz previously took charge of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

He officiates in La Liga regularly, but his reputation has taken a knock.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello, who oversaw Morocco's memorable 1-0 victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals, has also been sent home.

Selecao das Quinas duo Bruno Fernandes and Pepe accused Tello of being biased towards Morocco.

They believe his Argentine nationality shouldn't have allowed him to continue officiating in the competition.

His compatriot Fernando Rapallini was removed after officiating Morocco's 3-0 penalty shootout win over Spain after a 0-0 draw.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni showered praise on Lionel Messi after his performance in FIFA World Cup QF

Messi has been at his best during the FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi was in a celebratory mood despite the controversy surrounding Argentina's win over the Netherlands on Friday, 9 December.

The legendary Argentine captain is on his way to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup and will face Croatia on Tuesday, 13 December.

Messi provided a perfect assist for Nahuel Molina to open the scoring before calmly slotting home a penalty in the second half.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi with the Argentina shirt on is different Messi with the Argentina shirt on is different 😮 https://t.co/hvWrdcidLF

The PSG forward has scored four goals and provided two assists at this year's FIFA World Cup.

He was also one of the takers during the shootout between La Albiceleste and Louis van Gaal's side.

He tucked his penalty away with ease.

Scaloni believes that his performance supports the idea that Messi is the best in the world.

He said:

"Today Leo (Messi) showed that he is the best of all time.''

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes