Star winger close to agreeing a new short-term deal with Barcelona - Reports

French international Ousmane Dembele is close to agreeing a new contract at Barcelona, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

Barcelona are set to offer Dembele a new deal despite the 24-year-old winger's recurring injury issues. The new deal will most likely come with a reduced salary due to Barcelona's current financial issues. However, having a new contract in the first place is huge enough for Dembele as well as the Blaugrana.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona will only be offering a short-term contract to Ousmane Dembele, which will most probably run until the summer of 2023 or 2024. Dembele is currently entering the final year of his Barcelona contract.

With the 24-year-old close to agreeing a new deal, the Catalan giants will be relieved Dembele will not be leaving the club on a free transfer come next season. They spent close to €105 million to sign the World Cup winner from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

Barcelona will also be happy to see smooth contract negotiations for a change, after hitting a roadblock with teenager Ilaix Moriba.

Ousmane Dembele is set to miss opening few games for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is currently recovering from a knee injury which he picked up during France's Euro 2020 game against Hungary. As things stand, the 24-year-old winger will miss Barcelona's opening few games of the new campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ousmane Dembele is currently in Paris with the club physio Xavi Elain. Barcelona are in no rush to bring Dembele back into first-team action and would like him to focus on his recovery so he can come back in the best possible shape.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have already strengthened in attacking areas to cover up for the injured Dembele. The Catalan giants have signed the likes of Memphis Depay and also Sergio Aguero, who could play alongside Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi in the front three.

Barcelona have not added any return dates for Ousmane Dembele as they do not want to jeopardize his recovery. However, the two parties are still keen on finalizing a new contract.

