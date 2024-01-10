Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq targeting 2 more Liverpool stars this summer: Reports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly ready to raid his former club Liverpool once again in the summer with two more players identified as Al Ettifaq targets. As claimed by Ben Jacobs on Caught Offside, the Reds legend is looking to bring Joe Gomez and Joel Matip from Jurgen Klopp's side as he looks to bolster his squad.

Gerrard is having a disappointing first season as the manager of Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia despite the club backing him in the transfer window last summer. His side has endured a run of nine games without a win across competitions, leaving them eighth in the table going into the mid-season break.

Gerrard's side are 15 points outside the AFC Champions League places. However, as per Jacobs, the club are ready to back Gerrard with more transfers.

Jacobs has claimed that Gerrard wants Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the summer of 2024 as he looks to bolster his defence. Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, formerly of Liverpool and Al-Hilal midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki are meanwhile targets for this window as per the reliable journalist. Jacobs told Caught Offside:

“Ettifaq are exploring a range of ambitious options both in January and this summer to bolster Gerrard’s squad. Two Al-Ettifaq targets for this window are Fenerbahce’s Ryan Kent and Al-Hilal’s Abdulellah Al-Malki. Steven Gerrard was part of a three-hour recruitment meeting on Monday where Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore, were also discussed for summer 2024."

He added:

“Some of these names may be presented to Henderson to help reassure him of future plans and the project. The England midfielder is believed to be self-representing, and should he find a genuine suitor Ettifaq’s ‘not for sale’ stance could yet be tested, but it’s certainly not an easy exit to facilitate.”

Liverpool began their squad revamp last summer with three players moving to Saudi Arabia. Skipper Jordan Henderson was snapped up by Gerrard at Al Ettifaq while Fabinho and Roberto Firmino joined Al Ittihad and Al Ahli respectively.

While Gomez and Matip are both important players under Jurgen Klopp, a move to Gerrard's Al Ettifaq could well be on the cards. Matip's contract will expire this summer.

PSG president tips midfielder to emulate Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that Warren Zaïre-Emery could emulate what Steven Gerrard did at Liverpool. Gerrard was a one club man for the majority of his illustrious career before joining LA Galaxy at the age of 35.

Al-Khelaifi has claimed that Zaïre-Emery could achieve a similar status at PSG because of his love for the club. He said, as quoted by Get Football News France:

“Warren should become the Steven Gerrard of PSG. He should spend his whole life here. He comes from here, he loves the club, loves the badge."

Zaïre-Emery (17) is already an important player at PSG and has already made 51 appearances for the star-studded side. Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, played 710 games for Liverpool and scored a total of 186 goals while producing 157 assists for the Reds.