“Still one to watch” – Journalist claims Chelsea would love to sign Premier League proven attacker as 30-year-old termed potential target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, with the Ivorian coming into the latter stages of his contract.

That is according to CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs, who claimed that Zaha is an option during the January transfer window.

Jacobs wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, saying:

"Chelsea would love to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer who can offer an immediate return to propel them up the table.Brentford don’t want to sell Ivan Toney mid-season making any deal there tricky. Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is still one to watch, too.”

Zaha, 30, is coming into the final months of his contract with Palace, which expires in the summer.

He is free to talk to clubs from abroad, and a departure from Selhurst Park seems likely.

Chelsea are in desperate need of an attacking signing amid a poor goalscoring return this season.

The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have ultimately failed to prove effective.

Graham Potter's side are the lowest scorers in the top 10 of the Premier League, netting just 20 goals.

They also sit lowly in ninth position in the table, and their hunt for a top-four finish is in jeopardy.

Zaha has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

The Ivorian has proven experience in the Premier League, scoring 67 goals and contributing 43 assists in 293 games in the competition.

If Chelsea can secure a cut-price deal for Zaha, it may be an extremely clever deal for the Blues.

Premier League legend Chris Sutton questions Chelsea boss Potter

Potter is starting to feel the pressure at the Bridge.

The Blues suffered another setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish, scraping a disappointing 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, January 1.

Potter was honest in his interview after the defeat, admitting that his side were not quite where he wanted them to be.

He said (via Football Fan Cast):

“It’s frustrating, and obviously we have expectations and want to do better. But at the moment, we’re not quite where we want to be and we have to accept that.”

Sutton acknowledged that Potter was brave in his assessment of the situation at Stamford Bridge.

However, the former Blackburn Rovers striker argues that it is not the language becoming of a Blues boss:

"Very honest, Graham Potter was there, but if you’re a Chelsea fan, is that the sort of language you want to hear? Talking the team down, below par?”

Potter has overseen eight wins, four draws, and as many defeats in 16 games in charge.

His side's next game comes against Manchester City on Thursday (January 4).

