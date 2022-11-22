Surprise European club express interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United: Reports

Serie A club Fiorentina are expressing a surprise interest in bringing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo back to Italy, as per CalcioMercatoWeb.

The Portugal icon could be sacked or sued by the Red Devils after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, in which he targeted manager Erik ten Hag. If he is sacked, Ronaldo will become the most enticing prospect on the free market.

Chelsea could swoop in and make a move for the player who their co-owner Todd Boehly is so fond of. But Fiorentina could be a surprise contender for his signature as well.

However, for a move to happen in such a scenario, the former Real Madrid forward will have to be open to the prospect of joining La Viola. It is no secret that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League - something Manchester United have not offered this season.

Fiorentina finished seventh in the league last term and are playing in the UEFA Conference League as a result. Currently, they are 10th in the table with 19 points from 15 games.

At this rate, the best they can manage is UEFA Europa League involvement next campaign if they manage to win the Conference League. Ronaldo finished as Manchester United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

He was with Juventus for three years - from 2018 to 2021 - where he scored 101 goals in 134 games across competitions and won two Serie A titles. He still has what it takes to make a meaningful contribution to a European superclub - or at least that is what he would want to believe.

Hence, a move to the Artemio Franchi Stadium seems unlikely, despite their owner Rocco Benito Commisso's wealth. As per Forbes, he is believed to have a net worth of $7.2 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo confident his interview about Manchester United will not affect Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo held a press conference on Monday ahead of Portugal's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game.

He was asked if his interview would impact the Portugal dressing room, to which Ronaldo bullishly replied (h/t the Guardian):

"The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am. It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus."

Ronaldo is expected to start for the Selecao when they take on Ghana on November 24.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes