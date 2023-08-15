Surprise PL club plotting loan move for 18-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall on loan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Magpies are keeping tabs on Hall, 18, as a deal with Crystal Palace stalls. The English full-back's current deal at Stamford Bridge has three years left to run.

However, Hall may be allowed to leave to seek more first-team opportunities and a loan to Palace appeared to be a perfect solution. The teenager needn't look further than Conor Gallagher's successful loan spell at Selhurst Park from 2021-22.

Yet, it's Newcastle who are now weighing up a loan proposal of their own for Hall. Eddie Howe's side will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and the Magpies will want strength in depth.

Hall enjoyed a breakout season at Chelsea last time out, featuring 11 times for the senior team. He was a minor positive in a demoralizing campaign for the Blues but he looks unlikely to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans just yet.

The new boss at Stamford Bridge stated in pre-season that he wanted to take a look at the teenager. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I want to see Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen, Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell. We will see the increased competition can only improve performance."

Hall was handed game time during pre-season but evidently not enough to displace Ben Chilwell in Pochettino's side. He could now be set for a loan move to one of the Blues' potential top-four rivals this season.

Newcastle set their sights on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella (right) could be an option for Newcastle.

The Magpies are seemingly still in the market for a new left-back and Hall isn't the only option on Howe's shortlist. The Telegraph reports that Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is also under consideration for a potential loan.

The Spanish left-back struggled in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He made 33 appearances across competitions, providing two assists. He was unable to replicate the form that saw him heralded during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cucurella, 25, was also unable to displace Chilwell as the Blues' starting left-back. His future is uncertain and he could be an option for Newcastle as they seek a new left-back.

However, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is also a candidate for Howe and his future is just as unclear. The Scot has lacked game time at the Emirates since Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival last summer.