Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also interested.

Asensio, 27, is set to become a free agent this summer after seven years with Los Blancos. The Spaniard has been an excellent servant for the club, often serving as an impact substitute in recent years.

However, he could not agree terms with Real Madrid on a new deal, which will see him depart on a Bosman move ahead of next season. Romano has reported via his Twitter page that Aston Villa, PSG and a few Italian clubs have approached Asensio's camp on May 30, writing:

"Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid to Marco Asensio last week — as negotiations have been ongoing for days. No final decision yet, still waiting on the player as PSG have also approached Asensio, Italian clubs too.

"Villa, pushing to get an answer ASAP."

The transfer news specialist's report followed another article linking Aston Villa with the forward. As per Marca (via Sport Witness), Unai Emery, who led Villa to a seventh-place finish in this season's Premier League, is personally trying to convince Asensio to join his side.

Sport Witness' report also stated that PSG are interested in the player, while AC Milan are in the mix as well.

A glimpse at how rumored PSG and Aston Villa target Marco Asensio fared for Real Madrid this season

Marco Asensio was not expected to be a starter for Real Madrid this term with Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has meant that, while he has played 50 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, just 18 of those have been starts. Asensio has managed 12 goals and eight assists in those games.

One of those came against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, making him the player with the most goals off the bench (9) in the competition.

Overall, the Spaniard has made 285 appearances for Real Madrid since joining from RCD Espanyol in 2016, recording 61 goals and 32 assists. He has won three La Liga trophies, three UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups, among other honors.

