Surprise Premier League club exploring move for PSG superstar Neymar Jr - Reports

According to 90min, Newcastle United are exploring a possible summer transfer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. The Magpies look set to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The club's owners, PIF, want a marquee signing for next season. There have been discussions about potentially making a move for Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. The club has connection with the Portuguese as well. However, Ronaldo, 38, doesn't fit Eddie Howe's vision of building a team for the future. Hence, the board doesn't want to impose any player on the manager.

Neymar, however, is a player that fits the team's criteria. The 31-year-old will also have a Brazilian contingent of players at St James' Park as the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton play for the Magpies.

PSG are also reportedly keen to offload the Brazilian attacker in the summer. The club's supporters recently protested in front of the player's home in Bougival.

The Parisian club's no. 10 arrived in the French capital in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million. He has since scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches. Neymar has also won 13 trophies with the club.

He is currently ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. The player scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before his injury setback.

PSG released a statement after fans protested in front of Neymar's house

PSG fans recently gathered in front of Neymar's house to protest. The Parisian club have since released a statement condemning the fans' actions. They claimed that regardless of the difference in opinion, the actions are not justified.

The statement from the club read (via GOAL):

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.”

In the Brazilian attacker's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have spearheaded the team's attack. However, Mbappe will need a new partner for the next two matches.

Messi was recently handed a two-game suspension as a result of his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine will miss PSG's clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio as a result.

