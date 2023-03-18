Suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood set to marry pregnant partner - Reports

Suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood intends to tie the knot with his pregnant partner, according to The Sun.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault in October last year. He has also been suspended by the Red Devils after the matter came to light in January 2022, and Nike also cut ties with him.

The charges against the Manchester United outcast were dropped last month. The Crown Prosecution Service made the decision after several witnesses stopped cooperating, and new material came to light. Greenwood expressed relief at the matter getting closed, saying:

"I am relieved that this matter is now over, and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

Just weeks after the charges were dropped, it emerged that Mason Greenwood was expecting his first child. The Englishman and his family are said to be looking forward to the arrival of their first child this summer.

The forward and his pregnant partner were spotted at the Langham Hotel, where rooms reportedly cost £600 a night, in Central London this week. According to the aforementioned source, the two are set to get married soon.

Greenwood has already informed his family about his intention to marry his pregnant partner, as per the report. It now remains to be seen whether the couple tie the knot before or after the birth of their child.

While the charges against Greenwood have been dropped, he's yet to be reinstated into the Manchester United squad. He has reportedly spoken to manager Erik ten Hag and club officials, but a decision will only be made about his future after the Red Devils conclude their internal investigation.

How did Mason Greenwood fare for Manchester United before suspension?

Mason Greenwood rose through the ranks at Manchester United before making his senior debut on March 6, 2019. He made his first appearance for the club in a 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

The striker went on to make 129 appearances across competitions for the club, grabbing 35 goals and 12 assists. He was, no doubt, one of the hottest prospects at the time.

Greenwood's last appearance for the Red Devils came on January 22, 2022, in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United. It remains to be seen if the youngster features for the club again.

Poll : 0 votes