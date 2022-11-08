"Talks have broken down" - Journalist says Chelsea superstar could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with Barcelona interested

Journalist Robin Bairner has reported that Barcelona-linked Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge next year.

Kante's current deal with the Blues is set to expire next summer. The two parties were previously reported to be negotiating a new deal for the Frenchman, with The Athletic reporting that the player wanted a three-year extension.

However, the club have reportedly offered him a two-year contract with the third being an option.

Bairner has now suggested that talks have broken down between Kante and Chelsea. He also provided his thoughts on the 31-year-old being linked with Barcelona. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said:

“My understanding of the situation at the moment doesn’t vary from a lot of sources to be honest. Talks have broken down in terms of the length of contract being a sticking point.”

Bairner added:

“We’ve heard that Barcelona are interested in Kante. I don’t think that would necessarily be a good move for either side, I think he’d be better off staying at Chelsea for the time being.”

Kante has been an incredible player for the Blues since signing from Leicester City in the summer of 2016. However, he has struggled with a hamstring injury that has restricted him to just two Premier League appearances this season. The Frenchman is also set to miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most passes

◉ Most interceptions

◉ Most possession won



Paul Pogba for France at the 2018 World Cup:



◉ Most duels won

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most passes into final ⅓



Les Bleus will be without both in 2022. N'Golo Kanté for France at the 2018 World Cup:◉ Most passes◉ Most interceptions◉ Most possession wonPaul Pogba for France at the 2018 World Cup:◉ Most duels won◉ Most through balls◉ Most passes into final ⅓Les Bleus will be without both in 2022. N'Golo Kanté for France at the 2018 World Cup:◉ Most passes◉ Most interceptions◉ Most possession wonPaul Pogba for France at the 2018 World Cup:◉ Most duels won◉ Most through balls◉ Most passes into final ⅓Les Bleus will be without both in 2022. 😢 https://t.co/awoKpPAYwF

Overall, Kante has played 262 times for Chelsea, scoring 13 goals and recording 15 assists. Barring the Carabao Cup, he has won every trophy available to him, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup.

Barcelona and Chelsea constantly made headlines during the summer transfer market

Should Barcelona sign N'Golo Kante on a free transfer next summer, it would mark the third such signing they have made from Chelsea in two years. The Catalans brought in Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen on Bosman deals last summer.

Both teams were also linked with a host of other players. Jules Kounde and Raphinha were rumored to be close to joining the Blues, only for the Blaugrana to somehow find the money to sign both players.

The Premier League giants were also reportedly in for Robert Lewandowski, who chose to move to the Spotify Camp Nou as well. Cesar Azpilicueta was heavily linked with a similar transfer to Spain, but eventually signed an extension at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite spending in excess of £150 million in the summer, Barcelona could be forced to dip into the free transfer market again in 2023. Their group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League is bound to have a huge negative impact on their already brittle finances.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that the drama at Camp Nou is not over yet.



on Barcelona's financial mess:

theathletic.com/3685330/2022/1… After an eventful summer of new signings, being relegated to the Europa League was not in the plans for Barcelona.Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that the drama at Camp Nou is not over yet. @dermotmcorrigan on Barcelona's financial mess: After an eventful summer of new signings, being relegated to the Europa League was not in the plans for Barcelona.Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that the drama at Camp Nou is not over yet.@dermotmcorrigan on Barcelona's financial mess:theathletic.com/3685330/2022/1…

With Sergio Busquets reportedly set to depart at the end of his contract next summer, they could pursue Chelsea's Kante for his nous and experience.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes