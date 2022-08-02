"Talks are progressing well" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United star is edging closer to exit door

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is reportedly on his way out to Sevilla, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Telles, who has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, joined the Red Devils from Porto for a fee of £15.4 million in October 2020. The 29-year-old was expected to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting berth down the left-hand side of the team's defense.

However, the Brazilian has failed to impress in the past two seasons, often coming under fire for his poor marking and positioning abilities.

During the 2021-22 season, he registered one goal and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

According to Romano, Sevilla are inching closer to sealing a loan deal for Telles as the club continue to maintain direct contact with Manchester United. However, a potential move hinges on the Red Devils' willingness to cover a part of his salary during his loan spell.

New boss Erik ten Hag has already secured the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for a fee in the region of £13 million this summer. Hence, Telles' time in north-west England seems to be over.

Overall, the attacking wing-back has featured in 50 matches for United, contributing one goal and eight assists.

So far, the Red Devils have announced three signings. They are Malacia, centre-back Lisandro Martinez for £57 million from Ajax and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer from Brentford.

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 5.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Napoli

Writing for Diario AS, journalist Manu Sainz opined on the developing transfer saga involving Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"The two most feasible options for Cristiano Ronaldo to abandon the discipline of Manchester United at this time seem to be Atletico, despite the insistence of president Enrique Cerezo in denying such interest, and Napoli, who dream of signing Cristiano to turn him into a new icon of the Neapolitan hobby."

He explained that Atletico will need to fill sell players to be able to sign Ronaldo this summer. Sainz said:

"Atletico need to make several sales and fit numbers to be able to face the signing of Cristiano, the great desired by [Diego] Simeone, while the Italian team hopes that Cristiano ends up opting to play at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium."

He added:

"It remains to be seen if between now and the close of the market another suitor may appear who meets the expectations of the Portuguese star."

Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. He is desperate to force his way out of Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions last season.

