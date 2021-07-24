Tension between Barcelona and young starlet reach boiling point amid contract negotiations - Reports

Tensions between Barcelona and young starlet Ilaix Moriba continue to rise due to a stalemate in contract negotiations, according to MARCA.

As per reports, Barcelona have informed Ilaix Moriba that he will not be able to take part in pre-season games with the club unless he signs a new deal. The club are standing by their words and have not included Ilaix Moriba in Barcelona B's squad to face L'Escala in a pre-season friendly.

Contract talks between the club and the player have stalled due to differences in the wages offered, according to Spanish publication MARCA. Barcelona are in a financial crisis and cannot afford to pay high wages to a player who is just 18 years old. Moriba is also not guaranteed to immediately break into Ronald Koeman's starting XI.

The youngster currently has just one year remaining on his Barcelona contract. However, Barcelona are adamant that Moriba will not feature for any of their sides unless he pens a new deal.

There are no talks going on between AC Milan and Barcelona for Coutinho, as of today - but Philippe is still on the market. 🔴🇧🇷 #FCB



Ilaix Moriba: still no agreement to extend his contract. Barça think he has Premier League club pushing, but will try to convince Ilaix to sign. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Premier League giants have shown interest in Barcelona's starlet

A standstill in contract talks between Ilaix Moriba and Barcelona has led to interest in from Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea. According to a report from Barca Blaugranes, both Premier League sides are prepared to offer Moriba double the wages he currently earns at Barcelona.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs and a break in contract talks, Barcelona are still keen to keep their young midfield sensation. Ilaix Moriba made his first-team debut last season and went on to make 14 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in his breakout season.

Ilaix Moriba has made 18 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The situation between Moriba and Barcelona is getting more tense with every passing day. This is not ideal, considering the new La Liga season will commence in three weeks time.

The Catalan giants might need a young and energetic midfielder this season. Barcelona plan to sell the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho in the ongoing transfer window, which could open up vacancies. Ilaix Moriba could fill this spot in Ronald Koeman's side during the 2021-22 season provided he signs a new deal.

Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs are interested in signing Ilaix Moriba. Barcelona would be willing to let the young player leave for around €20m as he is refusing to sign a new contract. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/nljdEaqLA9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 24, 2021

