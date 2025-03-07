"The gap is big today but maybe it can be reduced" - Sagna explains how Arsenal could still win PL despite Liverpool's 13 point lead in league

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has insisted that the Gunners remain in the title race despite Liverpool's 13-point lead. The Reds are the favorites to lift the title this season, especially with reigning champions Manchester City languishing 20 points behind on fourth.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's team, meanwhile, finished second in the Premier League in the past two seasons and were expected to mount a title challenge this season. Unfortunately, they have lost ground in the race in recent weeks.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Sagna suggested that his former team could close the gap if the Merseyside club perform like they did against PSG in midweek.

"I believe they [Arsenal] are doing a great job. Some people got disappointed because they were expecting the team to be a bit closer [to Liverpool] at this period of time. The amount of injuries they’ve had and especially key injuries like Gabriel Jesus – it has been a big problem but I believe they’re having a great season," said Sagna.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"And of course, it’s not over. It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool but when I look at the game they played against Paris Saint-Germain, I’m thinking maybe they’re going to have times where they don’t perform so well. Maybe this is where Arsenal can maybe catch up and close the gap. The gap is big today but maybe it can be reduced. You never know."

Ad

Arne Slot's men were outplayed by the Parisians in midweek in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, but managed to secure a 1-0 win.

Are Liverpool eyeing an Arsenal target?

Nico Williams

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an offer for Nico Williams, according to Football 365. The Spanish forward is a long-term target for Arsenal and Barcelona as well.

Ad

Williams was outstanding for Athletic Bilbao last season, helping them win the Copa del Rey. While he has endured a dip in form this campaign, the player's stock remains high.

Williams has registered six goals and seven assists from 34 games across competitions this season. The Reds are pleased with his efforts and are apparently ready to activate his €60m release clause.

The Merseyside club are sweating on the future of Salah, whose contract expires this summer. Luis Diaz also remains linked with an exit, and Liverpool want to bring in Williams to reinforce their attack. However, the 22-year-old is wanted at Arsenal as well, and the Gunners are unlikely to give up without a fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback