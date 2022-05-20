“The negotiations have already ended” – Kylian Mbappe’s mother breaks silence on ‘agreement’ with both Real Madrid and PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's mother has given an update on his future, amid reports he is set to sign for Real Madrid.

Fayza Lamari, who handles most of Mbappe's business off the pitch, spoke to Kora Plus about the 23-year-old's future. They claim she said:

"We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide. The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision.”

The statement from the Frenchman's mother has cast fresh doubt on Mbappe's future. Sky Sports has reported earlier in the week that the World Cup winner is set to join Los Blancos when his contract expires this summer.

The report also claims that the Ligue 1 champions are exhausting every avenue to keep their talismanic forward. The Qatari-owned club are said to be offering him €4 million a month. This would double his current pay packet and make him the highest paid player in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain's offer would also have seen the attacker secure a signing-on fee of nearly €100 million. Above that, he would have concessions of image rights, as well bonuses for Ballon d'Or honors and Champions League victories.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe is now close to signing a new contract with PSG, according to Sky Italy Kylian Mbappe is now close to signing a new contract with PSG, according to Sky Italy ⏳ https://t.co/aglVhO9Zfb

Mbappe set to decide between PSG and Real Madrid amid contrasting reports regarding his future

The French international has become the most sought-after player in European football. He has had an incredibly successful five years at the Parc Des Princes since his big-money transfer for over €145 million from Monaco in 2017.

Mbappe has scored 36 times in 45 appearances this term, while making 26 assists in all competitions. The 23-year-old was a crucial part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also scored a goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final, which made him the youngest World Cup final goalscorer since Pele in 1958.

PSG's No. 7 will need to make a decision soon with his current deal set to expire at the end of June. Le Parisien reported that he has agreed to sign a two-year extension to stay in the French capital.

While Real Madrid will not be able to compete financially with PSG's offer they have proved this season that they can compete more at European level. The Spanish champions knocked the Parisiens out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. Madrid face Liverpool in the European Cup final on Saturday, 28 May, at the Stade de France in Paris.

