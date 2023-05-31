“The situation is unclear again” - Fabrizio Romano provides discouraging contract update on Chelsea superstar

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on N'Golo Kante's contract situation at Chelsea. The Frenchman's contract with the west London club runs down this summer and talks have been ongoing over a possible extension.

Romano tweeted that Kante's extension talks with Chelsea were in an advanced stage but things have slowed down recently and the situation is unclear again. But the two parties are set to meet for more discussion, and a decision can be expected in the near future.

He tweeted:

"N’Golo Kanté’s contract extension, not done yet — talks were very advanced in the last months but now the situation is unclear again. More contacts will take place."

Romano also claimed that the French midfielder has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia as well among other clubs. He added:

"Parties will talk in order to decide — there are more clubs keen on Kanté on a free, including Saudi."

Here's his tweet:

Kante joined Chelsea in a €35.80 million move from Leicester City in 2016 and has since made 269 appearances for them. He has helped the club win a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy.

Chelsea have also appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager and thus he will have a role to play in Kante's future.

What Frank Lampard said about N'Golo Kante's Chelsea future

Former Chelsea manager and their interim boss before Pochettino's appointment, Lampard was quizzed about Kante's Chelsea future last month. The Englishman stopped short of giving a clear answer but added that he was a solid player to have in the squad.

He told the media (via football.london):

"I'll stay away from that part [contract question], that's for the club and N'Golo to talk about. Having worked with N'Golo before, he's an incredible player. He's one of the best I've been fortunate enough to work with.

"I know the positives of having him and the negatives of not because in my first season here we missed him for some big periods and when we had him, we felt the impact of him. As an individual, his impact is very clear.

"Off the back of a long-term injury, we have to manage him at the same time because when you have N'Golo fit, he's clearly one of the best midfield players in the world.

"I think you can see with these performances against Madrid and Liverpool last week, having just come back from injury, that he is not slowing down in that term. When he plays, he always offers massive output and massive quality. I'm very pleased to be working with him again."

Chelsea allowed Jorginho to join Arsenal in the January window and could lose Kante this summer, leaving a gaping hole in the midfield. However, they are in the pursuit of West Ham United star Declan Rice along with other top English clubs.

