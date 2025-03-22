"The team always comes before individual names" - Lionel Scaloni makes bold comments after Argentina win without Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni insisted that the team comes before individual players as they secured a win over Uruguay in Lionel Messi's absence. La Albiceleste faced La Celeste at the Centenario on Friday, March 21, in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

Argentina arrived at the game leading the South American table, while were up against a Uruguayan side who had lost just two games in the qualifiers. To make matters worse, the team was without a few big names including, Lautaro Martinez, Paolo Dybala, and Lionel Messi.

La Pulga was ruled out of the game due to an adductor issue picked up with Inter Miami. Thankfully, Argentina managed to make do without their prodigal son.

Ad

Trending

Thiago Almada gave his team the lead in the 68th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box. La Albiceleste held on, despite going a man down in the fifth minute of injury time when Nicolas Gonzalez was given his marching orders.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, Scaloni insisted that Argentina have players who can step up to fill the void left by absentees.

"The national team is a team. When one player is missing, another steps in. We had some very important absences, but we have great players ready to step onto the pitch. The team always comes before individual names," said Scaloni.

Ad

La Albiceleste will next face Brazil in the qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25, but will be without Lionel Messi once again.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored six goals from nine games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He is leading the goalscoring charts among the CONMEBOL countries.

Ad

La Pulga found the back of the net against Ecuador in the group opener in September 2023, and also scored a brace against Peru in October that year. The Argentinean then scored a hattrick against Bolivia in October last year, which earned him the accolade of joint-most hattricks in international football, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi has been indispensable for Argentina in recent years and played a crucial role in the nation's recent success. La Pulga helped the club win the 2021 Copa America, before lifting the 2022 Finalissima.

The 37-year-old then won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, etching his name in football folklore. The Argentinean also lifted the 2024 Copa America and La Albiceleste will be hoping that he can be fit for next year's grand event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback