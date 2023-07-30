"There is still an interest" - Journalist claims Liverpool could move for Dutch midfielder soon

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Liverpool could move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after completing their move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have seen a host of midfielders leave the club this summer. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have already departed, with Fabinho also set to move to Saudi Arabia.

While the Reds have signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, they are in the market for more reinforcements, with Lavia said to be on top of their list.

However, Bailey believes they can add one more midfielder to their squad in Gravenberch. The Netherlands international could possibly be available on loan, making it feasible for Jurgen Klopp's side to think about a move.

While in conversation with the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey said (via CaughtOffside):

“I do wonder if we do still see, there is still an interest in Gravenberch at Bayern. Maybe, he’s available on loan, is Lavia experienced enough to start at Liverpool? It wouldn’t surprise me to see another two and that would be four new midfielders.”

Gravenberch, 21, joined Bayern Munich in an €18.50 million move from Ajax last summer but failed to break into the starting XI. He made 33 appearances for the German giants across competitions in the 2022/23 season, a majority of which came off the bench.

Southampton insisting on £50 million offer Liverpool target Romeo Lavia - Reports

Liverpool are preparing a new bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is rated at £50 million by the Saints, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Reds are likely to not match Southampton's valuation but will get close to it with their new offer.

They are preparing a £42.5m bid plus £2.5m in add-ons for the Belgium international. Romano posted an update on the Lavia transfer saga on Thursday, July 27.

"Liverpool and Southampton, in contact to discuss Roméo Lavia deal again today. New bid expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m add ons fee — as reported on Wednesday.

"Southampton insist on £50m package but details of the deal/payment terms and more being discussed," he wrote on Twitter.

Lavia joined Southampton just last summer from Manchester City but with the Saints now relegated to the Championship, it is highly likely that the Belgian will depart this summer.