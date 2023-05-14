“These 3 are very close friends” - Ronald Koeman predicts next transfer destination for Lionel Messi and 2 Barcelona stars

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has tipped Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba to head to the Saudi Pro League or the MLS this summer.

Messi's future is up in the air as he has decided to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires. The Argentine icon has been linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou. He left the Blaugrana in 2021 when the Calatan club were unable to afford a new contract for their iconic forward.

However, Koeman has doubts about Barcelona being able to financially pull off Lionel Messi's return to the club. He told Dutch ESPN that his former employers have too many financial burdens to deal with:

"It surprises me to see how Barcelona are going to renovate their stadium, how they just keep going while being in so much debt. The players have to keep handing in money, they have to accept a lower contract that are usually much higher. I don't expect Messi to return."

Koeman then suggested that Messi could head to Saudi or the MLS alongside Alba and Busquets. The latter will bring an end to his 15 years playing at Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Alba's future with Barca is uncertain and he is reportedly weighing up a potential move to Saudi:

"I don't expect Messi to return to Barcelona. Busquets will leave, Jordi Alba isn't certain to stay too and these 3 are close friends. It wouldn't surprise me if they would leave for Miami or Saudi Arabia together."

French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that Saudi giants Al Hilal have made Busquets and Alba offers in a bid to entice Messi to arrive at the club. Meanwhile, MLS side Inter Miami's manager Phil Neville admitted in February that the Herons were interested in the Argentine and his former teammate Busquets. He told The Times:

“I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets."

Both Inter Miami and Al Hilal are in good financial positions to pull off the signings of the trio. Barcelona need to shed €200 million off their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Lionel Messi felt Koeman was treated unfairly during his time at Barcelona

Lionel Messi made 47 appearances under Koeman.

Koeman spent just over a year in charge of Barcelona from August 2020 to October 2021. The Dutch coach struggled in the Camp Nou dugout, with the Blaugrana sitting midtable when he was sacked.

Lionel Messi left the Blaugrana for PSG while Koeman was still in charge. The duo were believed to have held a frosty relationship while working together but the Argentine came to his defense after his dismissal. He told Marca a month after he was sacked:

“Koeman arrived at a very difficult time at the club in which important players left, but he was able to remove many young players. As I told you, the easiest thing is always to blame the coach. And they also know it because it is their profession.”

Koeman won the Copa del Rey during his short spell at Camp Nou. He has been reappointed as Netherlands national team boss since leaving the Catalan giants.

