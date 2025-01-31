“This is how it starts” - Kobbie Mainoo highlights Europa League objective for Manchester United after scoring in 2-0 win over FCSB

Kobbie Mainoo has outlined his Europa League objectives with Manchester United following Thursday's 2-1 win over FCSB. The Red Devils faced the Romanian club in the final group-stage game of the tournament at the National Arena.

Ruben Amorim arrived at the game with a 100% record with the Premier League giants in the Europa League. Kobbie Mainoo started the game in the attacking midfield role and set up Diogo Dalot to score the opening goal in the 60th minute.

The Englishman got in the act eight minutes later, finishing from an Alejandro Garnacho cutback. The result helped Manchester United finish third in the tournament and secure automatic qualification to the knockouts.

Speaking to TNT Sport after the win, Mainoo stated that the team wanted to go as far as possible in the tournament.

"It was definitely a tough game, as we expected. It's a tough place to come and the atmosphere was really good and right now, it's just important to keep on winning, we need more and more wins, and we want to go as far as possible in this tournament, so this is how it starts," said Mainoo.

He continued:

"I enjoyed it [the new position]. I'm just happy to be on the pitch for Manchester United, so wherever the manager needs me to play. Tonight was higher up [as a No.10] and I enjoyed it."

Recent reports have linked the Englishman with an exit, although he appears happy at Old Trafford.

When does Kobbie Mainoo's contract with Manchester United expire?

Kobbie Mainoo's contract with Manchester United expires in 2027 and the club is eager for him to stay. The Red Devils have initiated talks with the player's camp regarding a renewal.

However, it was reported earlier this month that negotiations have come to a standstill, adding to speculation regarding his future. It has been suggested that Chelsea and Napoli are eyeing the situation with interest.

Kobbie wants to stay at Manchester United but wants an improved contract to commit his future. The player rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and is highly rated by the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old has registered one goal and one assist from 23 games across competitions this season, 17 of which were starts. Mainoo has featured 14 times under Amorim so far. With Christian Eriksen's contract due to expire this summer and Casemiro's future also uncertain, the club is unlikely to let Mainoo leave.

