Thomas Partey in talks to join new club alongside Manchester City star after leaving Arsenal as free agent: Reports

Thomas Partey is reportedly in talks to sign for Galatasaray after his Arsenal contract expires. The Ghana midfielder will be a free agent when his deal expires on Monday, June 30.

As per a report in TBR Football, Galatasaray are keen on bolstering their midfield and see the Arsenal star as their ideal signing. He is their #1 target along with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

The Gunners have been in contract talks with Partey but have failed to agree an extension. Mikel Arteta was keen on keeping the star midfielder, who played in 52 games for his side in all competitions during the 2024/25 season.

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara has already suggested a replacement for the Ghana star and said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel:

“Someone I like is Adam Wharton. He gets in your team. If Mikel Arteta saw him, he’d go, ‘That’s my guy.’ Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player. The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game, his vision, and his touch are almost as good as anyone.”

Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli were also said to be interested in Partey this summer. However, the Turkish side are leading the chase, having already lured Leroy Sane on a free transfer after his contract expired at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal tracking PL star as Thomas Partey replacement

Journalist Charles Watts has reported that Arsenal are interested in Adam Wharton. He claimed that the midfielder had been on their radar since his Blackburn days and said (via CaughtOffside):

“There are going to be plenty of players linked with Arsenal as January edges ever closer. We’ve seen that in recent weeks, with Adam Wharton mentioned as a target. Wharton is a fine player and you could see the immediate impact he had on Crystal Palace when he first arrived from Blackburn last season.

“We know that Manchester City are keeping tabs on him and I’m sure there will be plenty of other top clubs monitoring his progress at Selhurst Park. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho coming to the end of their contracts, Arsenal will have to make some decisions soon about how they are going to freshen up their midfield options and it would be no surprise if Wharton was in their thinking."

Manchester City are also said to be keeping tabs on Adam Wharton. Meanwhile, the Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Christian Nørgaard from Brentford.

