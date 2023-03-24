Thomas Tuchel eyeing reunion with Chelsea man at Bayern Munich as Blues face battle to keep him at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea reportedly face a daunting challenge in their quest to keep Anthony Barry, their highly-praised coach, at the club. This follows Thomas Tuchel's potential appointment as Bayern Munich's new boss. This could trigger a tug-of-war between the two clubs for Barry.

Tuchel is set to take on the Bayern job after a brief hiatus from coaching since September. According to the Telegraph, Zsolt Low and Arno Michels, who left Chelsea with the German, are expected to reunite with him in Bavaria.

However, Tuchel's interest in Barry could complicate matters for the Blues. The German tactician values the Englishman's work, as they previously worked together at Stamford Bridge.

Barry remained at Stamford Bridge when Tuchel left in September, choosing to assist Graham Potter. The coach now holds a part-time coaching position with the Portugal national team, in addition to his club responsibilities.

It's unclear if Barry would consider joining Tuchel at Bayern Munich, and the Blues' willingness to let their former coach engage with him is also unknown. The Blues employed the Englishman during Frank Lampard's tenure, having previously worked at Wigan Athletic.

He continued to work at Stamford Bridge when Tuchel arrived, and together, they claimed the UEFA Champions League title. Barry later became a member of Potter's coaching staff. He also worked for the Republic of Ireland before joining Roberto Martinez at Belgium and eventually Portugal.

Chelsea prepare to host charity match for Ukraine at Stamford Bridge

In a show of solidarity, Chelsea have made a generous offer to host a fundraising match for Ukraine at their hallowed Stamford Bridge stadium this August. The game will be in solidarity following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The match will feature American-style all-star teams from Football for Ukraine. It will feature Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The specific composition of the teams is yet to be decided. However, the organizers hope to attract the biggest names from the Premier League and beyond to participate.

According to the Evening Standard, the game could be scheduled in the first two weeks of August during pre-season.

Zinchenko, the founder of the Football for Ukraine charity, has been actively supporting the cause ever since the Russian invasion of his homeland. The organization, which he set up alongside his business partner Artemy Ryabov, has received tremendous support from former Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko.

The ultimate aim of Football for Ukraine is to raise awareness and funds for the victims of the Russian invasion. Notably, Chelsea, the Arsenal Foundation, Puma, Nike, and others have all pledged their support to this worthy cause, which aims to assist displaced refugees.

