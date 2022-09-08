Thomas Tuchel was frustrated by Chelsea failing to sign £45 million Arsenal star this summer - Reports 

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly left frustrated as Chelsea missed out on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as the striker joined Arsenal this summer.

As reported by Metro, the German manager wanted the Brazil international from City this summer but the Blues' hierarchy did not move for the attacker.

Chelsea parted ways with Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday less than 24 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Metro has claimed that Tuchel's sacking was a result of ongoing tension between the manager and new owner co-owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly played a pivotal role this summer for the west London club in the transfer market. However, he was unhappy with Tuchel's lack of willingness to be involved in the dealings.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager was believed to be more keen on coaching only and did not offer his input to Boehly regarding transfers.

Another reason for the breakdown in the relationship between Tuchel and Boehly was now-Arsenal striker Jesus.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Thomas Tuchel, thank you for leading our club through turmoil, for being yourself, for fighting for this badge, for all the great memories, for the UCL triumph, for being a loveable character, and thanks for understanding our club. You will be sorely missed Thomas Tuchel, thank you for leading our club through turmoil, for being yourself, for fighting for this badge, for all the great memories, for the UCL triumph, for being a loveable character, and thanks for understanding our club. You will be sorely missed 💙 https://t.co/6yIt1cWhyo

The aforementioned report claims that Tuchel, despite his initial reservations on signing a number nine, wanted the club to sign Jesus from the Cityzens. The Blues were left with no senior strikers after Romelu Lukau and Timo Werner returned to their previous clubs, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Jesus was also thought to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, but eventually secured a £45 million move to Arsenal.

The Blues eventually signed a number nine in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Boehly also wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as per the report, but Tuchel made it clear that he did not want the Manchester United forward.

The Chelsea co-owner was also unhappy with Tuchel's lack of involvement in negotiations for Raphinha and Jules Kounde, who both joined Barcelona instead. Meanwhile, Tuchel was frustrated with the hierarchy who could not convince two of his primary targets, Frenkie de Jong and Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues have already announced Graham Potter as their new manager and we will have to wait and see how fares at the west London club.

Chelsea's loss is Arsenal's gain as they secured the signing of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has looked lively since his move to Arsenal this summer and the Gunners will be happy that Chelsea failed to sign the Brazil international.

The north London club desperately needed a top-class number nine this summer, having parted ways with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

Jesus has made an immediate impact at the Emirates and has three goals and three assists in six games for Mikel Arteta's side this campaign.

Arsenal are top of the table after six games, winning five while Chelsea have made a poor start to their season with only three wins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit