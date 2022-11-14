Thomas Tuchel interested in becoming England manager after 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming England's manager after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per the Telegraph.

The Three Lions head to Qatar with Gareth Southgate at the helm, looking to end 56 years of hurt.

The last time they won the FIFA World Cup was way back in 1966, but they did reach the semi-finals in 2018.

Southgate's job is under pressure following a woeful UEFA Nations League campaign where England were relegated from League A.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on 7 September after a poor start to the season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues endured defeats to Southampton and Leeds United in the Premier League and Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the European title in 2021 after just four months in charge.

Yet, it was not enough, as the new owners of the Blues instead replaced Tuchel with Graham Potter.

The German has been out of management since but will have his eyes on the Three Lions job once the World Cup finishes.

That may depend on England's performance at the tournament, given that Southgate still has two years left on his contract.

However, Southgate has admitted that contracts don't mean anything in the coaching world, saying:

"I am not foolish... I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup. Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five‑year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways."

SPORTbible @sportbible Thomas Tuchel has turned down 'three Premier League jobs' since Chelsea exit! Thomas Tuchel has turned down 'three Premier League jobs' since Chelsea exit! 😲 https://t.co/Ja9wCdkO8l

Tuchel will be required to leave the UK next month under post-Brexit rules, as the Blues did not place him on gardening leave.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach oversaw 62 wins, 19 draws and 18 defeats during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Wayne Rooney has picked Phil Foden as England's best player ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Foden is in red-hot form heading into the FIFA World Cup

England head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup with a squad brimming with talent.

Southgate has selected the likes of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, and Chelsea attacker Mason Mount.

However, Manchester United legend Rooney claimed that Manchester City's Foden is the best player of the Three Lions.

Rooney heaped praise on the City attacker, who has bagged eight goals and three assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season.

For the Times, he wrote:

"The way he has been performing over the past couple of years shows he is England's best player. He creates chances, he scores goals. He hasn't quite done it for England — what he does for City — but I think he's got everything you need and that technically and ability-wise he's the best player we've got."

