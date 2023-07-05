Thomas Tuchel has met with player linked with Real Madrid move in order to convince star to join Bayern Munich - Reports

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly met with rumored Real Madrid target Harry Kane in order to persuade him to move to Germany this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are keen to sign a new number nine following the departure of Robert Lewandowski last summer. Sadio Mane, signed last summer from Liverpool, struggled to deliver goals in his first season at the club.

According to BILD (via the Mirror), Tuchel has now met with Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur forward's home in north London to try convincing him to join the Bavarians.

With Real Madrid and Manchester United also reportedly interested in the player, the chase for Kane could heat up this summer. The English international currently has 12 months left on his contract at Tottenham and many believe he will exit his current club soon.

Reports have also stated that Bayern have had a £60 million bid for the player rejected this summer by Tottenham.

It seems Spurs are keen to retain their talismanic forward and possibly tie him down to a new deal. As for Tuchel, he has previously experienced the skillset brough forth by Kane while managing Chelsea, who have been one of his favorite opponents over the years.

Kane is reportedly keen on the idea of signing for Bayern Munich since he wants to win the UEFA Champions League. The 29-year-old has not won a single major trophy with Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are also in need of a striker this summer

As mentioned earlier, Real Madrid and Manchester United are reported to be the two other major contenders for signing Harry Kane. Los Blancos and the Red Devils are both in search of a world-class number nine, who can create by dropping deep and also deliver goals.

In 435 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has scored 280 goals and laid out 64 assists.

The Spanish giants bid farewell to Karim Benzema this summer, while United have struggled to get a forward close to his prime for some time now. The Red Devils parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022 and brought in Wout Weghorst on a loan deal in January.

However, Weghorst has returned to Burnley after a dismal spell where he scored just twice. Signing Kane would alleviate their issues in attack, while also giving him the chance to break the Premier League goalscoring record.

Besides Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, some reports have stated that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Kane's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

