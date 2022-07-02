Thomas Tuchel playing key role with Chelsea emerging as favorites to complete deal for 22-year-old superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus this summer. Thomas Tuchel is said to be playing a key role in convincing the 22-year-old to join the Blues.

As per a report in the Independent, the German manager's ability to get the best out of defenders is the main reason for de Ligt's interest in working under the former PSG manager.

While speaking to Tuttosport, Juventus' CEO Maurizio Arrivabene hinted that the defender has informed the club that he wants to move. He said:

"It's impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club—but all the three parties in the negotiations have to be satisfied."

The Dutchman reportedly has a €102 million release clause; however, the Italian club understand that no club would want to activate it. Chelsea are also looking to offer Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner in a player plus cash deal as per the aforementioned report.

Thomas Tuchel needs defenders for Chelsea rebuilt

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club following the expiry of their contracts. The German has joined Real Madrid, while the Danish defender has signed a pre-contract with Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about the need to sign defenders and why the club needs a rebuild this summer. He was quoted by Football.London saying:

"We have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course, a huge delay. We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge."

He added:

"I don't know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here — if I can promise that — I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea, and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Chelsea have also been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Manchester City's Nathan Ake, Inter's Milan Skriniar, and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

