Thomas Tuchel prefers Chelsea stay despite Manchester United interest - Reports 

Manchester United are out hunting for a new manager to take charge next summer and have been monitoring Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel among their many targets. The Blues are going through a very uncertain period since their outgoing Russian owner Roman Abrahmovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The club is functioning courtesy of a special sporting license, but there are many restrictions that have been applied. Chelsea are working on the process of selling the club and are awaiting suitable bids from potential buyers.

The new ownership will bring its own ideas and philosophy to run the club and Tuchel is uncertain about all of that at the moment.

Journalist Christian Falk claims that Manchester United have indeed tried to initiate contact with the German. However, he is not eager to switch dugouts. He revealed via his Twitter account:

"Manchester United is interested in Tuchel. There has been a contact. But: Tuchel would like to stay at Chelsea if he can work like before also under new owner."

The Red Devils can capitalize on the former PSG manager's situation at Stamford Bridge, which will become more clear when the new ownership arrives. Tuchel has handled media scrutiny and questioning around the club with utmost grace in such turbulent times.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are two names that are being regularly discussed at Old Trafford. But the Blues boss has a Champions League title to his name and having evidently improved a top Premier League club, the Red Devils would not want to give up the chance of signing him.

Chelsea and Manchester United falter in the top-four race

The Red Devils missed another opportunity to strengthen their top-four hopes in the Premier League last weekend against Leicester City. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani out due to illness and injury respectively, Ralf Rangnick chose to play without an out-and-out centre-forward.

Marcus Rashford was disappointed to be left on the bench and the performance on-field by the team was toothless for the most part. The Foxes did take the lead in the second half but were unable to hold onto it as Fred scored the equalizer. Manchester United are now lingering in seventh position with 51 points from their 30 games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, faced an embarrassing defeat in their game against Brentford on home soil, losing by 4-1. Thomas Tuchel gave an honest opinion on the game, describing his side as tired and lacking energy.

The Blues are currently in the third position with 59 points but are being closely chased by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who have 54 points each.

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Thomas Tuchel already texting Xavi for the pdf, Ancelotti texting Brentford coach for pdf too haha Thomas Tuchel already texting Xavi for the pdf, Ancelotti texting Brentford coach for pdf too haha

The German will hope his team are able to give a strong reply when they return to action in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava