Thomas Tuchel to recommend contract extension for 2 experienced Chelsea stars - Reports

Thomas Tuchel is likely to recommend that Chelsea offer one-year contract extensions to Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to the Daily Telegraph. The two defenders have their current deal with the Blues running out in the summer.

Silva has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. The Brazilian helped the Blues win the Champions League in his debut season and has made 14 appearances so far this term.

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has been at Chelsea since 2012 when he joined them from Marseille. The Spaniard has also made 14 appearances for the Blues this season, while also being the captain of the side.

Despite their experience and importance to the team, Silva and Azpilicueta are currently in the final eight months of their contract with Chelsea. Silva is 37 years old, while Azpilicueta is 32 years old, and there are reservations about handing the duo new deals.

However, Chelsea manager Tuchel is set to disregard their age and reward them for their contributions. According to the Daily Telegraph, the German is likely to recommend that the Blues hand Silva and Azpilicueta one-year contract extensions.

Chelsea currently sit first in the Premier League table and are strong contenders to win the Champions League again. Tuchel will be aware of the importance of the experience Silva and Azpilicueta bring to the table.

If reports are to be believed, the German is of the view that having Silva and Azpilicueta in Chelsea's dressing room for another year will only benefit the team despite their age. The Blues could now be in line to announce new deals for the defensive duo.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will be concerned about Antonio Rudiger's situation

Like Silva and Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger is also in the final eight months of his deal with Chelsea and there are no signs that he will extend his stay.

The central defender is reportedly unhappy with Chelsea's contract offer and could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have been credited with an interest in Rudiger.

Rudiger's situation could thus prove to be a major concern for Thomas Tuchel and Co.

