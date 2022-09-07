Thomas Tuchel set to land sizeable pay-off from Chelsea sacking: Reports

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to receive a whopping £13 million pay-off after being fired as Chelsea's head coach on Wednesday (September 7).

The German tactician was shown the door after the Blues slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday night (September 6). He leaves the club in sixth place in the Premier League table after a rocky start to the 2022-23 season.

Prior to the loss at the Stadio Maksimir, the west London outfit registered two Premier League losses against Leeds United and Southampton in six matches. Tuchel received a lot of criticism due to his team's lacklustre performances in front of goal.

According to Daily Mail, Tuchel's sacking is set to cost Chelsea's new ownership a hefty £15 million. The club is expected to dish out £13 million to Tuchel and £2 million to his departing backroom staff.

The Blues hierarchy's relationship with the former Paris Saint-Germain manager began to falter during the club's tour of the United States. The stakeholders were critical of the dressing room atmosphere and last season's dip in form, as per the aforementioned report.

On Wednesday morning, Tuchel was ambushed in a 10-minute call conference with Todd Boehly and the other co-owners. The decision left the German tactician 'totally shocked' according to The Sun.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel helped the Blues lift the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Super Cup trophies. He led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season despite ownership issues.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from six games. The club will next lock horns with London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (September 10).

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is taking first team training today. #cfc Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is taking first team training today. #cfc

Chelsea offer gratitude to Thomas Tuchel for his successes with the club

Announcing the decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel, the Blues released a statement on their official website. It read:

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club."

The statement continued:

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

According to Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is set to be named as new Chelsea boss in the coming hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar