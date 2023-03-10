Thomas Tuchel sought injunction against ex-wife to stop her from publishing reasons for his Chelsea sacking - Reports

Thomas Tuchel wanted to use a temporary injunction to prevent his ex-wife Sissi from disclosing the reason for his Chelsea sacking. The pair split last year after 13 years of marriage.

Tuchel was removed as Chelsea's manager in September 2022 following the Blues' poor start to the season. At the time, the German mastermind’s poor relationship with new owner Todd Boehly was cited as the reason for his dismissal. Sissi’s revelations, though, present new evidence, suggedting that Tuchel’s sacking might not have been for footballing reasons.

According to German newspaper Bild, Sissi shed light on Tuchel’s sacking in a hearing at Munich’s District Court following the couple’s separation. Sissi, who served as a journalist for Suddeutsche Zeitung, revealed that Tuchel’s dismissal came due to off-field reasons and because his players had lost respect for him.

Sissi reportedly received a call from London in which she received the alleged contributors to Tuchel’s sacking. As per the aforementioned source, the reasons were put down in an email, and Tuchel wanted to use a temporary injunction to keep his former wife from revealing the contents.

Bild added that they could not publish the wording of the email due to legal reasons, adding that neither Tuchel nor Sissi wanted to comment on the matter.

Tuchel managed 100 games at Stamford Bridge, taking them to 60 wins. The Pensioners won the 2020-21 Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup under his tutelage.

Frank Leboeuf dubs Chelsea dark horse of UEFA Champions League

Chelsea secured a convincing 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday (March 7) night. The win saw the Pensioners progress to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate win. Dortmund had gone 11 games unbeaten before their loss at Stamford Bridge.

Impressed by his former team’s performance, Leboeuf has made a surprising claim, warning contenders like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid not to take the Blues lightly. In his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, he wrote:

“Don’t forget the first time we won the Champions League we had a tough season. When they are in deep trouble, they win the Champions League.

“They won it two years ago with mentality and in a special environment and things were not working well at the club. The talent is there. I said yesterday [on ESPN] ‘be careful guys’, everyone thinks Bayern is the favourite, Real Madrid is the favourite. But never forget Chelsea because they seem to be back, and now we are going to see if we can be consistent.”

Graham Potter’s side are tenth in the Premier League. Sitting 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, winning the European competition might be the only way Chelsea could secure Champions League football next season.

