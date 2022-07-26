Thomas Tuchel wants 4 more signings at Chelsea before the end of summer transfer window: Reports 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants four new signings before the start of the season, as per The Athletic.

The Blues have made two additions to their squad thus far this summer, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, 27, has joined from Premier League rivals Manchester City in a £50 million deal, signing on a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly, 31, has moved from S.S.C Napoli for £34.2 million, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Chelsea are seemingly not done there as the aforementioned source claims that Tuchel is eyeing four more arrivals ahead of the new Premier League season.

The German manager was left fuming with his side's performance during pre-season in a 4-0 loss to Arsenal on July 24, claiming the side lacked commitment.

The Stamford Bridge side finished third in the Premier League last season, winning the FIFA Club World Cup in February.

Tuchel's side did come off the boil in the latter stages of the campaign and fell to an FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool in May, losing 11-10 on penalties.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss evidently wants improvements made to his team but they appear to have missed out on target Jules Kounde.

The French defender has seemingly turned down the opportunity to join Tuchel's side and will instead head to Barcelona (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea may be set to offload two out-of-favor stars this summer

Enter caption Ziyech (left) and Werner could depart

There are question marks over the futures of a number of Chelsea players, including Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Werner, 26, has fallen out-of-favor at Stamford Bridge and Christian Falk claims that the German is a target for Premier League side Newcastle United.

The former RB Leipzig striker has had a difficult time under Thomas Tuchel.

He has made 61 appearances under the German coach, scoring 14 goals whilst contributing 15 assists.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel speaking after the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel speaking after the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal. https://t.co/11tL29k0OU

Meanwhile, Ziyech's future is one of interest as he finds himself the center of a three-man horse chase from Serie A for his signature.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all reportedly in the hunt for the Moroccan, who has had a similarly difficult period under Tuchel.

The former Ajax winger has made 65 appearances under Tuchel. scoring 12 goals whilst providing 6 assists.

Ziyech could find himself lining up alongside former Blues teammate Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro if he opts to join Inter.

The Belgian striker has returned to Inter on a season-long loan, just a year removed from a £97.8 million club-record transfer to Stamford Bridge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far