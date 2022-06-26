Inter Milan and Juventus join AC Milan in race to sign Chelsea star - Reports 

Inter Milan and Juventus have reportedly joined AC Milan in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with most of his 44 appearances last season coming from the bench.

Serie A champions AC Milan are tracking the Moroccan and the former Ajax star is a long-term target for the Rossoneri. However, they appear to have been joined in their pursuit of Ziyech by rivals Inter Milan and Juventus.

Fichajes reports that the Serie A duo are now interested in the 29-year-old as a departure from Chelsea for the winger seemingly beckons.

Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed.Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. 🔴🇲🇦 #CFC Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. https://t.co/CfpEtVjSsx

Ziyech has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax in 2020 for £36 million. He has made 83 appearances in that time, scoring 14 goals and creating 10 assists.

At Ajax, Ziyech became one of Europe's most admired wingers with some captivating performances for the Amsterdam side. He made 164 appearances for the Eredivisie club, scoring 49 goals and contributing 80 assists.

Ziyech has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge but appears to be looking to leave the club this summer.

An Italian tug-of-war to ensue between Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus for Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech

The Serie A trio are gunning for the Blues winger

Hakim Ziyech's next potential destination seems to be the Italian league, with the Serie A trio all interested in the Moroccan.

AC Milan's long-standing interest in the 29-year-old has seen them come back in for the Chelsea star.

Stefano Poli's side have been hugely impressive this past season, winning the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

AC Milan are looking to boost their attacking options. Ziyech may rival Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers for a starting berth on the right-hand side of Poli's attack.

When he played, in the right system, he was mostly excellent. I’m actually quite sad that Ziyech is leaving, it does feel like a ‘what could have been situation’, with injuries & system stopping him from fully prospering.When he played, in the right system, he was mostly excellent. https://t.co/wC9ruwKALK

Meanwhile, Juventus are a side in need of a rebuild coming off the back of a disappointing campaign. Massimilliano Allegri's side finished fourth in the league for the second time in a row. They were disappointing in Europe as well, exiting the Champions League in the Round of 16 at the hands of Villarreal.

Juventus are dealing with the exit of Paulo Dybala, who has been an important contributor for the side with 115 goals in 293 appearances for the Old Lady.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to rejoin Inter Milan on loan (via Fabrizio Romano). The Nerazzurri could look to add another Blues forward in Ziyech to their ranks.

Inter Milan finished last season second in Serie A but did win the Coppa Italia.

