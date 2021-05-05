Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign PSG star – Reports

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked the Chelsea board to get Marquinhos from PSG. The German manager is eager to reunite with the Brazilian and has set him as their #1 target for the summer.

According to a report in Sunday World, Thomas Tuchel is keen on strengthening his defense despite Chelsea doing well. The manager wants to add a center-back to the squad and has Marquinhos at the top of his wishlist.

Marquinhos a model to professionalism - busting a gut into the box in multiple occasions in the last 10 to 15 minutes to rescue some pride for PSG. If only the rest of his team-mates had such consistent levels of focus, hunger & discipline over the 90 minute spell. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 4, 2021

However, Marquinhos still has 3 years left on his deal at PSG and the Ligue 1 club has no interest in selling him. The Brazilian is seen as the rock in their defense and a move to Stamford Bridge looks highly unlikely at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea transfers

Chelsea have been doing well since Thomas Tuchel took over, but they still have a lot to play for. The Blues are in UEFA Champions League action tonight as they host Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Chelsea are also fighting for a finish in the Premier League top-4 and will be keen to get as many wins as possible.

Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed he will only be giving input on which player to sign, and the Chelsea board will be the ones taking care of the rest. The German has also made it clear that it won't upset him if the club is unable to secure the services of the players he wants. He told the media last week:

"I have opinions about what we can add to the group to get better. This is my job and I will give my opinion and I am asked my opinion and we will do this and sometimes opinions change. This is also a process and I have my ideas of course. I have ideas of certain profiles. This is not about me wishing for this player A and B and if they don't come I will get angry. This was never like this in my whole career. This will not be like this.

"I totally understand there are issues to solve with the agents, the player, the interests of a club. It is not only about me and my wishes. I talk with the club and give my opinion and we share this with the scouting and of course I'm involved and I should be involved and I have absolutely the feeling that I am involved," he concluded.