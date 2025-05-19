Three Barcelona stars expected to leave this summer - Reports

Three Barcelona players, namely Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, and Pau Victor, are reportedly expected to leave the club this summer. The three forwards have not been regulars under Hansi Flick this season.

Ad

Ansu Fati returned to Barcelona after a forgettable loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season. However, he continued to struggle with injuries, recording only 11 appearances across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Pablo Torre made a mark in the first half of the season, contributing four goals and three assists in 14 outings across tournaments. Finally, Pau Victor, alongside Dani Olmo, had to deal with registration issues but spent most of the season on the bench. He played 378 minutes over 28 outings across competitions, scoring twice this season.

Ad

Trending

According to AS (h/t Barca Universal), Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, and Pablo Torre are confirmed to bid farewell to Barcelona this summer, unless there are any surprises. All three players have received inconsistent game time this season and believe they can find better opportunities elsewhere.

In the case of Pablo Torre and Pau Victor, they are simply unlucky at Barcelona, given that there are better players in their position at the club. In case of Ansu Fati, he has failed to make an impression on Hansi Flick despite returning from injury. Moreover, the Catalans aren't ruling out some other exits, such as Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, both of whom have missed significant parts of the season due to injuries.

Ad

Barcelona make decision on three of their loanees ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Clement Lenglet - Source: Getty

With Barcelona nearing the end of their season, it is time for sporting director Deco and his associates to chalk out a plan for the summer transfer window. According to SPORT, the Catalans have made their stances clear on three of their loanees this season.

Ad

First in the list comes Clement Lenglet, who's set to return to Camp Nou after his loan spell at Atletico Madrid. The defender has been in good form and has established himself as a regular in Diego Simeone's defence this season. However, Lenglet is reportedly not a part of Hansi Flick's plans and is expected to be sold permanently this summer. Atletico Madrid is interested in securing him permanently for a price of €7-10 million, the report suggests.

Ad

Secondly, Alex Valle initially joined Celtic on loan, before moving to Como in the January window. Barcelona are hoping to sell Valle permanently to the Italian side, with them paying his reported €6 million release clause this summer.

Finally, Oriol Romeu is set to return to the club after a disappointing loan spell at Girona this summer. The Catalans will hope to sell Romeu, but it could be difficult to find suitable buyers for him, given his weak form. In the worst-case scenario, they will try to find another loan deal for the player as he's not a part of Flick's plans for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More