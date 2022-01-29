Three clubs agree terms with Manchester United to sign Donny van de Beek on loan - Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have reached provisional loan agreements with three clubs for Donny Van De Beek. The former Ajax star has struggled for game time since his arrival at Old Trafford and will be hoping he can secure some football before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "I think the biggest obstacle for him has been the presence of Bruno Fernandes at Man United."



Sky Sports Nick Wright believes Donny van de Beek could flourish under Partick Vieira 🧐 "I think the biggest obstacle for him has been the presence of Bruno Fernandes at Man United." Sky Sports Nick Wright believes Donny van de Beek could flourish under Partick Vieira 🧐 https://t.co/ype7MsmBlP

Manchester United have reportedly accepted loan offers from Crystal Palace, an unidentified Premier League club and an unknown foreign club. The deal reportedly will see United collect a loan fee, as well as leaving the entirety of Van De Beek’s £120,000 a week wage in the hands of the loaning team.

The Dutch midfielder was widely linked to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund earlier in the transfer window. Van de Beek has however been a target for Crystal Palace, who haven’t hid their desire to add him to their team this window.

GOAL @goal Happier times for Donny van de Beek 🥺 Happier times for Donny van de Beek 🥺 https://t.co/Zeuz48Y0ma

The Manchester Evening News also believes Crystal Palace are in the driver's seat to secure the Dutch international on loan. The former Ajax star’s partner is the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, who still enjoys a close relationship with Palace boss Patrick Viera. It might help sway negotiations their way.

The Dutch midfielder has done the best he can with the few minutes he has been handed this season at United. The star has pitched in with one goal in eight Premier League appearances, most of which came off the bench.

It's a mortal sin: Erik Ten Hag slams Manchester United's treatment of Donny Van de Beek

Ajax Training Session and Press Conference

After the star's big money move from Ajax to Old Trafford, a lot has gone awry in Donny Van de Beek's career. While with the Dutch giants, he was instrumental in the club's Champions League run. But now at United, Van de Beek can barely find the minutes to play.

It's little surprise that his former coach Erik Ten Hag has been upset about the star's dwindling career. Speaking to de Volkskrant about his former player, Ten Hag was not pleased with Van de Beek's development:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Donny, I find that hard. [It's a] mortal sin. If you haven't had a chance yet, then development will also stall. Every now and then you encourage them."

Edited by Diptanil Roy