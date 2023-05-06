Three Premier League clubs to battle for Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly in the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Joaquim Piera, via @ManagingBarca on Twitter, the Premier League trio have submitted official offers to the player's agent, Deco. The Blaugrana will apparently be open to parting ways with the Brazil international for a fee of €70 to €80 million.

Raphinha has had a mixed time since his €65 million transfer from Leeds United at the end of last season. He has scored 10 goals and laid out 11 assists in 45 games across competitions for the Catalan giants.

Only Robert Lewandowski (29 goals) has found the net more often for Barca this season while Raphinha is the team's top assist provider. Despite putting up respectable numbers, reports have emerged that the Catalan giants aren't entirely convinced by the 26-year-old's performances.

It has also been claimed that Raphinha could be one of the players sold to raise funds for accommodating Lionel Messi's potential return to Catalonia this summer. Barcelona's delicate financial situation means they have to reduce the team's wages and raise money in player sales to balance their books.

A move to Chelsea, Arsenal or Newcastle United will give him a way back into Premier League football, where he spent two seasons with Leeds. The Blues were also believed to be interested in the player right before he made the switch to Barcelona.

Xavi admits Barcelona are nearly over the line in La Liga title race

Barcelona have been favorites to win La Liga this season for several months. They have been imperious in the league, amassing 82 points from 33 games and conceding just 11 goals.

Xavi Hernandez has highlighted the importance of winning their last two league games - against Real Betis (4-0) on April 29 and Osasuna (1-0) on May 2. After the win against Los Rojillos, Xavi admitted the league title is nearly won. He said, via AS:

"It’s nearly over. The feeling is that these six points (against Betis and Osasuna) were key after the (2-1) loss in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano. We are going to wait but it’s a huge step."

Real Madrid's 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad later that day meant Barcelona ended gameweek 33 with a 13-point lead in the table. Their La Liga crown will be confirmed if they beat Espanyol on May 14 regardless of what happens in other games.

Poll : 0 votes