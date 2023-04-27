Barcelona summer signing being heavily criticized in dressing room due to underwhelming performances and bad attitude: Reports

Raphinha is reportedly being heavily criticized in Barcelona's dressing room due to his underwhelming performances and poor attitude.

The Brazilian winger arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou last summer for a fee of €65 million including add-ons. He has been handed playing time rather easily under Xavi Hernandez, especially in 2023 due to Ousmane Dembele's injury in late January.

However, Raphinha hasn't made a difference when Barcelona have needed him to, especially in the former Borussia Dortmund winger's absence. A tally of nine goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions this season makes for a decent read, but the Catalan giants are still unhappy with his inconsistency.

They want the former Leeds United winger to be even better. What is also not helping his case is his attitude on the pitch. According to El Nacional, those in Barca's dressing room don't appreciate his frequent displays of frustration and his outbursts on the pitch.

Raphinha is expected to be forced out of Xavi's line-up once Dembele returns from injury. He is also said to be among the list of players Barcelona are comfortable selling in the summer to raise cash for Lionel Messi's potential return to Catalonia.

The 26-year-old's most recent display was subpar as he failed to make a tangible impact in Barca's 2-1 La Liga loss against Rayo Vallecano yesterday (April 26).

Xavi says Rayo Vallecano deserved the win against Barcelona

Barcelona are on course to win their first league title since the 2018-19 season. But their performance in the 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano was not that of potential champions.

Despite keeping just 39% possession at home, Rayo managed more shots on target (6) than the Blaugrana (5). They made their chances count and led Barca by two goals until Robert Lewandowski's consolation goal in the 85th minute.

After the game, Xavi Hernandez admitted that the hosts deserved the win and said, via BarcaUniversal:

"The positive thing is that we are closer to winning La Liga, but we have not played a good game, we have not been comfortable. They have been intense and deserved the win."

Barcelona have 76 points from 31 games and hold an 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Barring a catastrophic capitulation in the coming weeks, they are expected to comfortably win La Liga this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes