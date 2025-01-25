Timo Werner in talks with MLS club over surprise transfer after struggles in England with Chelsea and Tottenham: Reports

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner has reportedly caught the attention of MLS side New York Red Bulls amid his recent struggles in Europe. This season, he has recorded just one goal and three assists in 26 games across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur.

Timo Werner established himself as one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers during his first spell at RB Leipzig between 2016 and 2020. The German scored 95 goals in 159 club games, earning himself a €53 million move to Chelsea.

However, Werner was underwhelming at Chelsea, registering just 23 goals and 17 assists in 89 games across competitions. In 2022, he returned to RB Leipzig on a reported €20 million move, hoping to get his mojo back. However, he scored just 11 goals in 35 games and was shipped to Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal in January 2024. For the Lilywhites, he has scored just thrice and recorded six assists in 40 games.

According to Footmercato (h/t The Mirror), MLS outfit New York Red Bulls are interested in signing Werner. The German's current contract with RB Leipzig lasts till the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether the German giants approve Werner's departure. However, both clubs fall under the same multi-club ownership model, which might facilitate a smooth transaction.

At present, Timo Werner earns £200,000 per week from his current contract, equating to over £10 million a year. It also remains to be seen whether the New York Red Bulls will be able to match his current wage. Notably, the German forward is currently out injured.

Chelsea and Manchester United interested in a swap deal involving two forwards: Reports

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing a swap deal featuring forwards Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho.

Nkunku is reportedly no longer a part of Enzo Maresca's plans and will be allowed to leave in the upcoming transfer windows. The Frenchman joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for a reported €60 million. This season, he has started just three Premier League games, scoring two goals and creating one more.

Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, has also fallen down the pecking order for Ruben Amorim's side. The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and created five more in 33 games across competitions. However, he is no longer a guaranteed starter under the Portuguese tactician, having started just 18 games this season across competitions.

In addition to the Blues, Napoli are also keeping an eye on the Garnacho situation. However, journalist Plettenberg has inferred that nothing is decided between the clubs as of writing.

