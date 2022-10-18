Todd Boehly eyeing move for PSG superstar as marquee signing at Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to make Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe his marquee signing, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

It has been claimed that the French superstar is pushing to leave PSG as soon as possible after being betrayed by his club. Although reluctant, the Parisians could supposedly enter negotiations if a bid upwards of £300 million is lodged for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Reports in the media today that our owners are seriously considering signing Kylian Mbappe, financially its not an issue. I know a lot of Chelsea fans are not keen based on the way he has behaved at PSG but as a player he is one of the best players in the world. Reports in the media today that our owners are seriously considering signing Kylian Mbappe, financially its not an issue. I know a lot of Chelsea fans are not keen based on the way he has behaved at PSG but as a player he is one of the best players in the world. https://t.co/GtfY8WpgiZ

According to O’Rourke, Boehly, who has already spent over £250 million since taking over this summer, could look to bring Mbappe to Chelsea, hoping to stamp his authority in London. He said:

"I think Chelsea will be one of those clubs who will be linked with Mbappe. I'm sure Todd Boehly would love to make such a marquee signing as Mbappe just to really stamp his mark on the club."

Mbappe, who was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2021-22 season, signed a three-year deal with PSG in May 2022. Since joining the club in 2017, the France international has featured in 231 matches for the club, scoring 183 goals and claiming 89 assists in all competitions.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe could be a dream signing for Chelsea but a deal seems unlikely

Premier League giants Chelsea are lacking someone who can step up when the odds are stacked against the team. Mbappe, who has produced numerous important performances for Les Parisiens since 2017, seems to be the perfect man for the job.

Conn @ConnCFC Mbappe really would be that superstar signing Boehly is looking for. It’s mad how this might be possible for Chelsea lmao Mbappe really would be that superstar signing Boehly is looking for. It’s mad how this might be possible for Chelsea lmao

Signing him could fix the Blues’ goalscoring woes for good, but the PSG hierarchy have clarified that they have no intention of letting their superstar leave. Ahead of his team's Champions League clash against Benfica, sporting director Luis Campos insisted that Mbappe had no intention of leaving. He told Canal+ (via EuroSport):

“There are rumours every day. I'm with Kylian every day, and he never spoke to me about a departure in January. Nor to the president. It's not is not a statement from the player but information that I therefore come to deny: Kylian Mbappe never spoke to me about leaving PSG in January. We never talked about that. It's very clear.”

Unless things take a drastic turn in the coming months, the French outfit are unlikely to make Mbappe available for transfer, crushing Boehly’s alleged dream of signing him.

