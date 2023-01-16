Tottenham have had £12m bid rejected for Premier League attacker also wanted by Arsenal: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have turned down a £12 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Leandro Trossard, who is also a target for Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

Trossard has been a key player for Brighton this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 16 Premier League matches. However, he has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi in recent weeks.

The attacker's agent, Josy Comhair, confirmed last week that the player is no longer on good terms with De Zerbi. He explained that his client has been exiled from the first team following an altercation with another Seagulls player.

Comhair also suggested that a transfer this month would be the best solution for both Trossard and Brighton. The 28-year-old is thus increasingly likely to move away from the Amex Stadium this month, according to the aforementioned source.

Tottenham, who are keen to add to their options in attack this month, have been credited with an interest in signing Trossard. It appears they have already made an attempt to take advantage of the player's current situation with the Seagulls.

As per the report, Spurs approached De Zerbi's side with a verbal offer of around £12 million in an attempt to snap up the attacker. However, the seventh-placed Premier League club were quick to reject the proposal

Despite Trossard being at odds with De Zerbi, Brighton seemingly want a higher transfer fee for him. Meanwhile, the north London giants have not indicated that they are prepared to increase their bid.

It is worth noting that Trossard was left out of Brighton's squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend. The team proved that they can cope without the Tottenham target by comfortably beating Jurgen Klopp's side 3-0.

Tottenham face competition from Arsenal for Trossard

While Trossard could be available for transfer this month, Tottenham might have to act quickly to acquire his services. The attacker is notably a player of interest to their north London rivals Arsenal as well.

The Gunners had zeroed in on Mykhailo Mudryk as their priority target for the winter transfer window. The Ukraine international, however, joined Chelsea on a deal worth up to €100 million instead.

Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea has forced Arsenal to draw up a list of potential alternatives to strengthen their attack. They have been linked with moves for Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Trossard is said to be among the players on Arsenal's list of alternatives for Mudryk this month. However, it remains to be seen if they will pursue a deal for him.

