Arsenal make contact to sign ex-Manchester City star and continue to monitor forward who could cost over £100m: Reports

Arsenal view former Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres and Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as alternatives to priority target Mykhailo Mudryk, who has now joined Chelsea, according to 90min.

Arsenal have been keen to add to their options in attack since last summer, with a new winger on their agenda. They were heavily linked with a move for Raphinha before he secured a transfer to Barcelona.

The Gunners then turned their attention towards Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mudryk. They zeroed in on the Ukrainian as their top target for the winter transfer window but failed to reach an agreement with his employers.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal priority for January window is Mykhaylo Mudryk. No agreements but conversations happening & 21yo Shakhtar Donetsk winger keen. Sources say deal can be done for lower than €100m public valuation

Latest of future of many others

@TheAthleticFC

theathletic.com/3991075/2022/1… Arsenal priority for January window is Mykhaylo Mudryk. No agreements but conversations happening & 21yo Shakhtar Donetsk winger keen. Sources say deal can be done for lower than €100m public valuationLatest of future of many others 🚨 Arsenal priority for January window is Mykhaylo Mudryk. No agreements but conversations happening & 21yo Shakhtar Donetsk winger keen. Sources say deal can be done for lower than €100m public valuation ➕ Latest of future of many others@TheAthleticFCtheathletic.com/3991075/2022/1…

There were suggestions that Arsenal were edging closer to reaching an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mudryk. However, a late swoop from Chelsea saw him move to Stamford Bridge for a deal worth around €89 million instead.

Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea has forced the north London giants to look elsewhere to strengthen their attack. It appears they have already set the wheels in motion by identifying potential alternatives for the 22-year-old.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal director Edu has touched base with Barcelona in search of an attacker. Former Manchester City man Torres was among the names discussed between the two parties.

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



Edu and Arsenal's hierarchy looking at attacking options for this month after seeing Mykhalo Mudryk join Chelsea.



@90min_Football



90min.com/posts/arsenal-… Arsenal have contacted Barcelona. Raphinha and Ferran Torres discussed, but no bids - just conversations at this point.Edu and Arsenal's hierarchy looking at attacking options for this month after seeing Mykhalo Mudryk join Chelsea. Arsenal have contacted Barcelona. Raphinha and Ferran Torres discussed, but no bids - just conversations at this point.Edu and Arsenal's hierarchy looking at attacking options for this month after seeing Mykhalo Mudryk join Chelsea.@90min_Football 90min.com/posts/arsenal-…

The discussions, though, were exploratory in nature and a formal bid is yet to be made. As per the report, Mikel Arteta's side have also explored a move for Barcelona's Raphinha, who they were keen to sign last summer.

Apart from Torres and Raphinha, there also appears to be other players on the club's shortlist. Napoli star Kvaratskhelia is reportedly a play of interest for the Premier League table-toppers.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Kvaratskhelia's situation at the Serie A club. However, he is not available for transfer this month and is expected to cost over £100 million if he is to leave Naples.

Brighton & Hove Albion duo also on Arsenal radar

The north London-based club are also seemingly exploring moves for players closer to home. They have notably been credited with an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma.

However, the Japan international could prove to be an unattainable target at this point. Arteta's side could thus pursue a deal for Mitoma's teammate Leandro Trossard, whose contract with the Seagulls expires next year.

The Belgian has also fallen out with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who left him out of the squad to face Liverpool this weekend. Trossard could thus be available for a cut-price fee this month.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes