Arsenal relaunch bid to sign Barcelona star after losing out to Chelsea on Mykhailo Mudryk transfer - Reports 

Arsenal are set to relaunch their bid to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha after losing out to local rivals Chelsea on snapping up Mykhailo Mudryk.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has made contact with Raphinha’s agent Deco over a move to sign the Barcelona wizard.

The Gunners were chasing Mudryk's signature in the last few months, but the Ukraine international now looks destined to join Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly agreed a deal worth £88.5 million with Shakhtar Donetsk for the red-hot winger.

The Gunners have now turned their attention towards Barcelona winger Raphinha. The Brazil international was linked with a move to both Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer but opted to join Barcelona instead.

However, the £55 million signing from Leeds United is yet to live up to his price tag at the Camp Nou. Gaspar shares an excellent relationship with Raphinha's agent Deco and has reportedly established contact with the former Portugal international.

Raphinha made an immediate impression at the Camp Nou on his arrival but has faded away in recent weeks. The Brazilian attacker has also been criticised for his lackluster and wasteful showings on the flanks.

He has scored thrice and provided five assists in 22 games for the Blaugrana across competitions this campaign. It has been reported that the club are fed up with Raphinha and could be willing to sell him for the right price.

Arsenal looking to bring Barcelona's Eric Garcia back to Premier League

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia back to the Premier League.

The Spanish defender has impressed following his switch to the Camp Nou in the summer on a free transfer after his deal with Manchester City expired. However, the Spain international has found his game time limited under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Gunners tactician Mikel Arteta knows Garcia well from his time at Manchester City when he was the assistant manager of the Sky Blues. The Arsenal boss is said to be keeping a close eye on the Spaniard, who could be interested in a Premier League return.

Garcia has impressed despite not having too many opportunities this season, making 14 appearances for the Blaugrana this season. His versatility also makes him an attractive option, as he can play as a central defender, right-back and defensive midfielder.

