Tottenham enter race to sign Chelsea £44 million-rated target - Reports

RB Leipzig defender and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol has popped up on Tottenham Hotspur's radar, according to Football Insider.

Gvardiol reached an agreement to join Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for £18 million in 2020. The deal came into effect the following year and he has since been an important player for the Bundesliga club.

The central defender, who can also operate as a left-back, has played 57 matches in all competitions for Leipzig. He contributed towards five goals in those matches and also helped the club win the DFB-Pokal last term.

Gvardiol's performances for the German outfit saw him attract transfer interest from Chelsea last summer. They even tabled a £78 million bid in August with the hope that it would convince Leipzig to agree to a deal that would come into effect next year.

However, the Croatia international went on to sign a new five-year contract in September. While it handed a blow to Chelsea's hopes of signing him, he continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, though, will now have to beat another Premier League club to Gvardiol's signature. Tottenham have entered the race to acquire the Croat's services, according to the aforementioned source.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Tottenham have joined Chelsea in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Spurs are said to be closely monitoring the 20-year-old's situation with the German top flight club. They even reportedly sent scouts to watch the player in action against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

Tottenham have been tracking the left-footed defender for two years if the report is to be believed. The player was linked with a move to the north London outfit before he eventually decided to join Leipzig.

Chelsea and Tottenham target Gvardiol has a release clause in his deal

Gvardiol is now contracted to Leipzig until the end of the 2026-27 season, having only signed a new deal last month. However, there is reportedly a £44 million release clause in his agreement with the Bundesliga outfit.

Such a sum would make the youngster an attainable target for both Chelsea and Tottenham. However, it remains to be seen who among the two London clubs he prefers to join.

Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in the former Dinamo Zagreb defender. The Whites, though, may be forced to drop their interest in him as he is now tipped to join a Champions League club.

Chelsea are said to have agreed a pre-contract with Gvardiol's Leipzig teammate Christopher Nkunku. The Croatian could soon follow the forward to Stamford Bridge or join Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

