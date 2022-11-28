Tottenham eye £86 million rated Manchester United target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as per Calciomercato.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has urged the north London club to pursue the Nigerian striker, who has been in scintillating form this season.

Osimhen, 23, has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

The Napoli frontman has been a critical player for Luciano Spaletti's side this season, which has coincided with their Serie A title push.

He also notched 18 goals in 32 appearances last term, and Tottenham are not alone in their pursuit of the Nigerian.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Osimhen is also a top transfer target for Manchester United as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary Portuguese forward has left Old Trafford after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The stumbling block in Spurs and United's race for Osimhen is his whooping price tag of £86 million.

Plettenberg claims that the Red Devils' hierarchy don't want to pay that amount, but bosses believe he is ready for the Premier League.

They also appreciate his speed, physicality, and his finishing prowess.

He has three years left on his current contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Tottenham to offer Harry Kane a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United

Kane is linked with the Red Devils

There isn't necessarily a need for Tottenham to sign Osimhen, given that they possess one of the deadliest goalscorers in the Premier League.

Kane, 29, continues to dominate the English top tier, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

The English forward is currently captaining the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), Tottenham are set to offer him a lucrative new contract to convince him to stay at the club.

This is to fend off potential interest from Manchester United in the Englishman.

Kane has yet to win a trophy, and he has often spoken of his desire to end his career, having won silverware eventually.

He has two years left on his current deal, which may explain Tottenham's decision to set their sights on Osimhen.

A transfer-merry-go-round may ensue with Kane heading to Old Trafford, and Osimhen joins the Lilywhites.

Kane was interested in joining United's cross-city rivals Manchester City in 2021, but Spurs stood firm over their protagonist.

