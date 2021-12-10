Tottenham Hotspur enter race to snatch PSG star linked to Arsenal - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal could take their rivalry to the transfer market next summer. The two clubs are reportedly looking to secure the services of one of PSG's most recent signings.

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is said to have appeared on the radar of the two London-based clubs.

According to reports, Spurs have joined the race to lure the Dutchman from the Parc des Princes as they look to tighten things up in the middle. The club hierarchy wants to help manager Antonio Conte build a competitive squad at White Hart Lane and has identified the midfielder as a top target.

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Arsenal for quite some time now. The Gunners are said to have been keeping tabs on the former Liverpool star over the last couple of weeks. They are considering making a move for him next summer.

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Arsenal for quite some time now. The Gunners are said to have been keeping tabs on the former Liverpool star over the last couple of weeks. They are considering making a move for him next summer.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are not the only Premier League clubs looking to snap up the PSG star. The likes of Everton, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Aston Villa have also reportedly shown interest in the player and will be looking to start a bidding war.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.



(Source: Sky Sports) 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.(Source: Sky Sports) https://t.co/vpVY8dMBXa

Georginio Wijnaldum's situation at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled to settle down at PSG and is being monitored by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool to join forces with PSG during the summer transfer window. He joined the club as a free agent and signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes. However, that decision has backfired, with the Dutchman failing to secure a spot as a regular in the team.

Wijnaldum has made 20 appearances for PSG across all competitions so far this season. However, he has made only 10 starts. The midfielder has played the complete 90 minutes on just four occasions.

According to reports, the 31-year-old isn't happy with his situation in France and is considering a loan move back to the Premier League next summer. With a host of English clubs in the race for his signature, it remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade next season.

