Tottenham Hotspur join Chelsea and Arsenal in race for French midfielder - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a race with Chelsea and Arsenal to snap up Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot next summer.

Rabiot, 27, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bianconeri in the ongoing 2022-23 season despite his insipid start in Turin. He has registered five goals and two assists in 16 games across all competitions for the Massimiliano Allegri-coached side so far.

A left-footed press-resistant operator, Rabiot rose through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. After helping his boyhood club lift a whopping 20 trophies, he joined the Old Lady on a free transfer in the summer of 2019. He has helped the Serie A side lift three trophies so far.

As per Calciomercato, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen to sign Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, with the player in the final year of his contract. All three Premier League clubs are prepared to offer him an £8.6 million-a-year deal.

Earlier this summer, Manchester United identified the France international as a top transfer target before bringing in Casemiro from Real Madrid. Despite reaching a £17 million agreement for the midfielder in mid-August, the potential deal failed to materialize due to wage differences.

During an interaction with La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Football Italia), Rabiot was asked about interest in him from English teams. He responded:

"It's true, there were contacts with Premier League clubs, but in the end, I was lucky to stay, perhaps it was the best decision. The Premier League is the most followed league but I don't think about the future. I am focused on the World Cup. The club and I are in no hurry."

Rabiot, who has earned 30 international caps so far, is currently representing Les Bleus at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored one goal and laid out an assist in his team's 4-1 win over Australia in their Group D opener on Tuesday (22 November).

Meanwhile, both Chelsea and Arsenal are in desperate need of a new first-choice midfielder. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are said to have reached the end of their respective stints at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal are severely lacking in depth in their midfield department.

Chelsea to begin negotiations for Arsenal-linked Premier League forward

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are preparing to initiate talks with Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard ahead of a potential switch in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Trossard, 27, has recently turned a lot of heads with his fine performances for the Seagulls this campaign. Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has netted 25 goals and contributed 14 assists in 118 games across all competitions.

A two-footed attacker adept at operating in multiple roles, Trossard is currently in the Middle East to represent Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He went into the quadrennial tournament on the back of seven goals and three assists in 14 Premier League starts.

