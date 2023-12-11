Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Germany international on Chelsea's radar: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target Jonathan Tah.

Spurs currently have Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven as their first-choice defenders but the latter is out injured until January. Eric Dier, meanwhile, is expected to leave next summer while Ashley Phillips is still only 18 years old.

Hence, Tottenham are looking to strengthen their defense. As per Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), they have identified Jonathan Tah as a potential target. The German defender has been excellent for Bayer Leverkusen this season, who sit atop the Bundesliga table. Tah has made 20 appearances across competitions this season and also scored four goals.

His contract with Leverkusen expires in 18 months and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €20 million. Hence, Tottenham are interested in bringing him to the Premier League. However, they will have to compete with Chelsea for Tah's signature.

The Blues have signed loads of players in recent times, including defender Benoit Badiashile. However, their performances have left plenty to be desired and with Thiago Silva now 39, the west London side could look for a replacement.

Tottenham break winless streak while Chelsea succumb to another defeat in Premier League

Spurs hammered Newcastle United 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, December 10 to break an abysmal run of four defeats and one draw. They are fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and seven behind leaders Liverpool.

Destiny Udogie opened the scoring in the 26th minute to score his first goal for Spurs since his summer arrival. Richarlison then doubled their lead 12 minutes later as they went into the break 2-0 up.

The Brazilian striker scored his second goal of the game at the hour mark before Son Heung-min scored via a penalty in the 85th minute. Joelington got a consolation goal in stoppage time. Newcastle remained seventh in the table, four points behind Tottenham.

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in a row as they lost 2-0 against Everton after their 2-1 loss at Manchester United. The Blues went a goal down in the 54th minute after a composed finish by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Lewis Dobbin then sealed the game for Everton in stoppage time.

Chelsea are now 12th in the table, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool. They will next host Sheffield United on Saturday, December 16. Spurs, meanwhile, will face Nottingham Forest away on Friday.