Tottenham Hotspur 'moving under the radar' to hijack Arsenal's move for 25-year-old: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Jesus has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal with Manchester City. His contract situation, coupled with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez's arrivals, have led to speculation over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing the 25-year-old this summer. It emerged in April that the Gunners are in talks with the player's representatives over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The north London giants have reportedly approached Manchester City with a €50 million offer for Jesus. The Brazil international is now trying to convince the Cityzens and Pep Guardiola to sanction the move.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham are also said to be interested in acquiring Jesus' services this summer. Spurs are 'moving under the radar' to sign the former Palmeiras striker, according to the aforementioned source.

Antonio Conte's side are aware that a deal for Jesus is difficult due to competition from the Gunners. However, they are trying to possibly hijack their rivals' move for the Brazilian, as per the report.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are prepared to do everything they can to sign him from Manchester City if the report is to be believed. While they have been working on a deal to land him for some time now, talks could soon enter a crucial phase.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal are ready to do everything to close the Gabriel Jesus deal [Via - || Arsenal are ready to do everything to close the Gabriel Jesus deal [Via - @DiMarzio ]. 🚨 || Arsenal are ready to do everything to close the Gabriel Jesus deal [Via - @DiMarzio].

Jesus worked with Mikel Arteta during the Spaniard's time as Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad Stadium. A reunion could soon be on the cards for the two at the Emirates Stadium. It remains to be seen if Tottenham can beat Arteta's side to his signature.

How has Arsenal and Tottenham target Jesus fared for Manchester City?

Jesus joined Manchester City from Brazilian club Palmeiras around €31.5 million in 2017. He has since made 236 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions.

The Brazilian has found the back of the net 95 times during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He has also provided 46 assists for his teammates during the process.

Jesus has helped the Cityzens win a total of ten trophies, including four Premier League titles. He was in fine form for the club last season, scoring 13 and assisting 12 goals in 41 matches. However, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far