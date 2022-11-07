Tottenham Hotspur ready to sign 29-year-old attacker who was offered to Manchester United last summer: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing former Manchester United target Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid in January, as per Mundo Deportivo (via Express).

Carrasco is said to be one of four players put up for sale by Atleti, and his potential availability has alerted Spurs.

The versatile Belgian, who can play both as a winger and as a wing-back, has made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Tottenham will be moving for a player who was reportedly offered to Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils snubbed the opportunity to sign Carrasco and instead lured Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax to Old Trafford for £85.5 million.

Carrasco has been at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for seven seasons, having joined the club in 2015 from AS Monaco for €20 million (£17.4 million).

He briefly left Atleti in 2020, headed to the Chinese Super League, and joined DL Pro.

However, Diego Simeone's side resigned the Belgian in 2020 and he has been a mainstay in the team since.

Carrasco has made 237 appearances for Atleti, scoring 39 goals and providing 41 assists.

He won the La Liga title in 2021 and the Europa League in 2018 with Colchoneros.

Tottenham have made a fine start to the season, sitting fourth in the league with eight wins, two draws, and four defeats in 14 games.

However, Antonio Conte's side have come off the boil recently and have lost three of their last six league fixtures.

They have qualified for the Champions League last 16 and will face AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Atletico dropped out of Europe with a bottom-placed finish in Group B of the Champions League.

Carrasco has two years left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and is valued by Transfermarkt at £35 million.

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their potential pursuit of Atleti forward Joao Felix

Felix is a target for Manchester United

Manchester United are eager to sign a forward, having scored just 18 goals in the league so far this season. This is the lowest of any side currently in the top six.

There are question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has bagged just one goal in 10 league appearances.

The 37-year-old is coming into the final few months of his current deal, which expires next summer.

According to Cadena SER, Atletico are willing to listen to offers for Felix, 22, who cost the club £114 million in 2019 from Benfica.

The Red Devils are a well-known admirer of the Portuguese attacker, who has managed three goals and three assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Eight of those appearances have been from the bench, and it appears that he is heading out of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

